Columbus police say the call came in just after 1:30 p.m. and it happened in the parking lot outside the food court.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

HAPPENING NOW 10/10/19 1:50pm: CPD’s Helicopter Unit made a landing at Eastland Mall & arrested a shooting suspect! The shooting happened minutes earlier near the food court area. The victim’s injuries are not life threatening. GREAT POLICE WORK BY OUR HELICOPTER UNIT! 🚁 💙 pic.twitter.com/qGOFH6fLAi — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) October 10, 2019

As a result Eastland Preparatory Academy is on Lockdown.