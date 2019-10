I love babies, and Chance the Rapper and this wife have the most adorable baby girl, 6 week old Marli Grace.

Kristin holds up Baby Marli to her face…

“Dear Jesus, Thank you. She too fine,” Chance captioned the shot.

“Mommy loves you my sweet Marli Grace,” Kirsten wrote on her own Instagram account, sharing the same photo and getting real about the realities of new motherhood.

Congrats to the lovely couple on their baby girl