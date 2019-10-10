Dave East Talks Wu-Tang, Fatherhood and Being A Reluctant Trapper

Fresh off of your Hulu screens on Wutang: An American Saga, Dave East is getting back to the music. The Harlem rapper is readying the release of his debut album Survival, which drops November 8th 2019. East rolled through Hot 107.9 and chopped it up with Reec. They talked about his great performance as Method Man, his new album, how the impact of having his father around help him become a better parent and person and how he a was reluctant hustler that didn’t love the game.

