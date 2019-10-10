Prince Harry Shares A Powerful Message For #WorldMentalHealthDay [VIDEO + INFO]

October 10th is World Mental Health Day and across the globe, those who battle and advocate for mental health are not only sharing their stories but they are also encouraging those who “suffer in silence” to understand that they aren’t alone. In fact, more than 43 million Americans struggle with mental health problems. It is considered one of the most neglected problems in the world.

Prince Harry opened up about his mental health recently, telling a crowd, “Part of being strong and tough is having the courage to ask for help when you need it. You must not silently suffer. We are all in this together because asking for help was one of the best decisions that I ever made. You will be continually amazed at how life changes for the better.”

Mental health issues and depression are more common than you think, especially in Black and Latino communities. What once felt like a taboo to admit that you see a therapist to unpack and unlearn so much is now in vogue. Shows like Euphoria have tackled some of these issues head-on from substance abuse to anxiety, depression and more. But, if you’re seeking help and don’t know where to turn, where do you start?

Here are a few resources to check out here in the Houston area and beyond:

Mental Health Screening Tool – https://mentalhealthscreening.org/

– https://mentalhealthscreening.org/ NAMI – The National Alliance on Mental Illness has numerous programs and education classes across the country for parents, peers and more of those who may suffer from mental health issues. Additionally, if you’re in the Houston area, click here for resources.

– The National Alliance on Mental Illness has numerous programs and education classes across the country for parents, peers and more of those who may suffer from mental health issues. Additionally, if you’re in the Houston area, click here for resources. Finding A Psychologist For You – Visit PsychologyToday to help find a psychologist that fits for you.

If you or someone you know are experiencing a mental health or substance abuse crisis you can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to Mental Health and Substance Abuse services in your area.

