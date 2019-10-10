Rihanna Says She Rejected Super Bowl Halftime Performance Because Of Colin Kaepernick: ‘I couldn’t be a sellout’

Colin Kaepernick gives a shout out to Rihanna for her show of solidarity in boycotting the Super Bowl.

Rihanna is sorting the record out on gossip sites she rebuked the NFL a year ago when drawn closer to perform during the Super Bowl LIII halftime appear – a gig that Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Outkast’s Big Boi, in the long run, said yes to.

The vocalist and entertainer affirmed that was the situation in a meeting with Vogue for their November issue distributed on Wednesday.

“Absolutely,” said the bad gal when asked if she really rejected the NFL in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. “I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There are things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”