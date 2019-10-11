Wale “BMG,” Tech N9ne ft. Krizz Kaliko “You Line!” & More | Daily Visuals 10.10.19

With his next project WOW… That’s Crazy dropping tomorrow (October 11), Wale warms up the crowd and blesses them with some new visuals to get them ready for the long awaited drop.

For his latest visual “BMG,” Wale draws some inspiration from the F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby and throws a theme party modeled after the classic book where the women are draped in 1920’s fancy fashion while Wale rocks the crowd by spitting in the mic.

Back in modern times Tech N9ne and his peoples find themselves at the mercy of the court but still don’t hesitate to mouth off at the judge in the Krizz Kaliko assisted clip to “You Line!”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Big Lo, P-Lo, and some mo.’

WALE – “BMG”

TECH N9NE FT. KRIZZ KALIKO – “YOU LINE!”

BIG LO – “SPEARGUN”

P-LO – “JUST GANG”

30 WAYZ – “LEGENDARY”

IOU T.A – “LETTER TO ME”

