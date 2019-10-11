Kevin Hart Discusses His Car Accident

Kevin Hart is finally speaking out about what really happened during his car accident.

On Sep. 1, the 40-year-old actor, comedian, and father of three suffered major back injuries in a crash in Los Angeles. Hart, who was sitting in the passenger seat in the vehicle, was hospitalized for 10 days before being discharged to go through physical therapy.

A statement has been released through his attorney and obtained by E! In the statement, Hart wished a speedy recovery for the other two individuals, 28-year-old Jared Black, and 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, who was also involved in the crash. “I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery,” he shared.

Several weeks ago, after Hart was released from the hospital, the star’s wife Eniko Hart gave a good update about the actor’s condition.