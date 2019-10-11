COLUMBUS: Cold Virus on the Rise!

You may have noticed that a lot of your coworkers and friends have been sniffling and coughing lately. That’s because local doctors are warning of an uptick of the cold virus running around.

According to NBC4i.com, Dr. Marc Pesa said he’s seen an uptick in the number of patients coming into his offices with cold symptoms and it’s due to the drastic change in temperature. Dr. Pesa added, “They are less common over the summer so immunity seems to be down a little bit. A lot of these viruses, the ones that cause these types of symptoms, when we get immunity to them it’s for a short period of time.”

Make sure you wash your hands often and keep your hands away from your mouth, nose, and eyes.

Written By: Divine Martino Posted October 11, 2019

