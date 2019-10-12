Is Mystery Girl Kissing On Usher His New Bae?

Who this woman all up on Usher?

That’s what many fans are after this picture of him with a mystery woman who was posted on the Gram.

The Jasmine Brand was able to identify the woman as Jennifer Goicoechea and this photo was taken backstage at a concert the two attended together. We not sure how the two been seeing each other. Goicoechea is in the music business as the Senior Director of A&R for Epic Records.

Before Goicoechea, Usher was married to his second wife Grace Miguel for three years before they divorce in 2018.

His first wife Tameka Foster, also his stylist, were married from 2007-2009 and had two sons, Usher “Cinco” Raymond V and Naviyd Ely Raymond.

Source: The Jasmine Brand