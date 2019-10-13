DaBaby Says Lack Of Security Led To Botched Show And Vicious Beatdown

(AllHipHop News) Charlotte, North Carolina rapper DaBaby is fighting a legal mess after a violent altercation in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

A promotional company named Nothing To Something Entertainment sued DaBaby, claiming he failed to hit the stage for a contracted performance at Centro Night Club.

DaBaby bailed on the gig after his security guard beat a local rapper named Don Trag into a coma after he approached the rapper for an autograph.

According to TMZ.com, DaBaby’s lawyers were in court to respond to Nothing To Something’s lawsuit over the botched gig.

DaBaby claims Nothing To Something failed to provide him with adequate security, and he did not feel comfortable following through with his performance after the altercation in front of Centro Night Club.

DaBaby is seeking to have the lawsuit dismissed and he’s denying any responsibility for Don Trag’s injuries as well.

