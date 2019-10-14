Tyra Banks was Judgmental of Women in Abusive Relationships

On an episode of TV Ones Uncensored, the Top Model has opened up about how she was once judgmental towards women in abusive relationships, until she found herself in one.

“I remember being kind of judgmental for women that were in bad relationships. And I’m just like, ‘Get out. Come on, like what are you doing? Leave him! I don’t get it.’ Until I experienced it myself,” she says during the episode, airing Sunday.

“I was in a relationship for many years, and we probably broke up 14-15times. There were things that he said and made me feel like, I couldn’t leave, or if I left I had to go back.”

Courtesy of essence.com