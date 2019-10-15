Texas Officer Charged With Murder Following Shooting of Atatiana Jefferson

The white Fort Worth police officer who shot and killed a black woman through a back window of her home while responding to a call about an open front door was charged with murder on Monday evening after resigning from the force.

Aaron Dean, 34, posted bond late Monday night after the police chief said he acted without justification and would have been fired if he hadn’t quit.

Atatiana Jefferson, 28, was watching her 8-year-old nephew early Saturday when bodycam footage shows the officer approaching the door of the home. Moments later he pushed through a gate into the fenced-off backyard and fired through the glass a split-second after shouting at Jefferson to show her hands.

Dean never knocked on the door or identified himself as police on the video.

In a statement over the weekend, the department said officers saw someone near a window inside the home and that one of them drew his gun and fired after “perceiving a threat.”

Mayor Betsy Price called the gun “irrelevant.”

“Atatiana was in her own home, caring for her 8-year-old nephew. She was a victim,” Price said.

Source: AP

