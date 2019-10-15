CLOSE
beauty
HomeBeauty

California Leads The Charge By Signing A Bill Into Law Preventing The Sales And Production Of Fur

Day 3 - Catwalk - Barcelona 080 Fashion Week - June 2019

Source: Estrop / Getty

Governor Gavin Newsom made history by signing into law a bill that bans the production and sales of all new fur products in California. California is the first state in the nation to pass such a ban. Assembly Bill 44 went into effect on October 12th. The bill applies to all new clothing, handbags, shoes, and any wearable item that is made with fur. Last year, San Francisco was the first major city to go fur free, so it’s no surprise to see California continuing to lead the charge.

What does this mean? This means that consumers (and sellers) will receive a civil penalty if they are caught buying or selling these new products. Used fur, leather, shearling, cowhide and taxidermy are excluded from the bill. Furthermore, any fur products used by Native American tribes or for religious purposes are not included in the ban.

Those that are caught breaking this new law will face a civil penalty. According to the Humane Society, the fur industry causes the suffering and death of more than 100 million animals worldwide and animals on fur factory farms are forced to live in cramped, wire bottom cages, deprived of the ability to engage in natural behaviors, before being killed by gassing or electrocution.

Kitty Block, CEO and President of the Humane Society of United States remarked via press release, “The signing of AB 44 underscores the point that today’s consumers simply don’t want wild animals to suffer extreme pain and fear for sake of fashion.” Many high end brands including Versace, Michael Kors, and Gucci have vowed not to use real fur in their collections.

This is not the only animal friendly law that Newsom signed into effect. Under another piece of legislation tigers and elephants won’t be allowed to be used in circuses. Another bill protects horses from being slaughtered while an additional piece of legislation now protects bobcats from being trapped and killed.

Tracy Reiman, Executive Vice President of PETA praised the moment calling it “historic” for animals “including those who have been whipped into performing in circuses or skinned alive for their fur or skin.” She also added, “PETA is proud to have worked with compassionate legislators to push these lifesaving laws forward.”

Block added via statement, “More cities and states are expected to follow California’s lead, and the few brands and retailers that still sell fur will no doubt take a closer look at innovative alternatives that don’t involve animal cruelty.”

Beauties, would you want your state to sign into law a fur ban? Tell us yes or no and why in the comment section.

DON’T MISS:

Lil Kim Is Fur Real About Squaring Up With This Animal Rights Activist Who Harassed Her In NYC

Mary J. Blige Debuts Bad B***h Fall In A Fur And We’re Here For it!

San Francisco Is The First Major U.S. City To Go ‘Fur Free’

Los Angeles Premiere of Apple Music's CAN'T STOP WON'T STOP: A BAD BOY STORY

Mr. And Mrs. Fine: Cassie And Alex Share More Of Their Amazing Wedding Photos

11 photos Launch gallery

Mr. And Mrs. Fine: Cassie And Alex Share More Of Their Amazing Wedding Photos

Continue reading Mr. And Mrs. Fine: Cassie And Alex Share More Of Their Amazing Wedding Photos

Mr. And Mrs. Fine: Cassie And Alex Share More Of Their Amazing Wedding Photos

Nearly two weeks after her wedding to Alex Fine, Cassie is sharing some photos and details about her beautiful nuptials and iconic proposal. In an interview with Vogue, the 33-year-old model and singer said that when Alex proposed to her, she "lost my sense of hearing." “I looked up and saw our initials tied up above, then Alex came around on his horse. When he got down on one knee, everything just stopped. I felt like I lost my sense of hearing; I just saw his mouth moving, and he said ‘I want to spend the rest of my life with you,’” Cassie recalled. Adding that later that night, the newly engaged couple had dinner and then a bonfire on the beach with two of their friends. “I will never forget how special Alex made me feel that night." https://www.instagram.com/p/B1rHTYnJ6q9/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=dlfix   Cassie also shared that they had a small wedding with 14 close friends and family members attending their backyard wedding that overlooked the California hills. “We wanted a simple venue with a beautiful view that felt warm and romantic. We wanted the aesthetic to reflect how comfortable and content we feel with each other,” she said. https://www.instagram.com/p/B22pv17Bmkf/?utm_source=ig_embed   As we previously reported, in late September, at seven months pregnant with a baby girl, the couple said "I do" in a ceremony officiated by actor and Hancock director Peter Berg. Dressed in an off the shoulder flowing white wedding gown with large puffy sleeves and a long mantilla lace veil Cassie looked like a dream on her special day. While back then, we only had one picture of their wedding, between Vogue, Cassie, and Alex, we have plenty more! Take a look:

California Leads The Charge By Signing A Bill Into Law Preventing The Sales And Production Of Fur  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close