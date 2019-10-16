Power’s got your chance to win a family four pack of tickets to Cedar Point Halloweekends! Enter below for the fright of your life!
The Latest:
- National Liqueur Day
- Man Arrested After High Speed Chase & Stealing Whitehall Police Cruiser!
- Ohio Law taking Effect Requires Cigarette buyers to be 21
- A$AP Rocky Says Hes Sex Addict Since Junior High
- Win Tickets to Cedar Point Halloweekends
- Cash In and Win $250 Cash from Power!
- Time to Get PAID!!! Columbus announces $15 per hour minimum wage for full-time city employees
- GET THE LOOK: Shop These Stylish Dupes To Rihanna’s Leopard YSL Dress
- DMX Checks Himself Back Into Rehab to Avoid Relapse
- NFL Superstar Gets Traded!!
Also On Power 107.5: