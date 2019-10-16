A$AP Rocky Says Hes Sex Addict Since Junior High

A$AP Rocky sat down with Angie Martinez, radio talent at Power 105.1 and had a very open and honest conversation about his past. He admitted that he was been a sex addict since Junior High. Many people and fans already know about how much Rocky loves to have orgies. He also mentioned he had his first orgy at 13.

“because I have a lot of orgies at my house with some very close female companions.I’ve photographed and documented many of them. The women that I’m around are into that free-spirited s**t like me.”

Its unclear if he is seeking treatment!

Courtesy of Lovebscott