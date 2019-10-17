CLOSE
Ohio State Northwestern Game Moved to Big Ten Network Friday Night

Ohio State is already throwing our schedule off with a Friday night game against Northwestern.

So what’s one more schedule change?

The Buckeyes and the Big Ten announced Wednesday that the game has been moved to the Big Ten Network.

The game was originally scheduled to air on FS1 but was moved due to changes in the schedule for the ALCS between the Yankees and Astros who had their game postponed to Thursday due to rain, pushing Game 5 to Friday night.

The game is scheduled for kickoff at 8:30 p.m.

Source: 10TV.com

 

