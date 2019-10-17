Nicki Minaj Hints at New Adele Collaboration: ‘It’s an Epic Song!’

Nicki stated- “Yes and yes, yes and yes, wooo hoo!” Minaj gleefully exclaimed after being asked if she and Adele were working on anything — or even considering collaborating — in the near future.

“But Adele made me swear to secrecy that I’m not allowed to tell anyone that I’m working with her. And that we already shot a video. And it’s an epic song! Ahh!” Minaj added with unbridled joy, clearly unable to actually keep such an exciting secret.

The collaboration is no-doubt exciting for Adele as well, who has been an outspoken fan of Minaj for some time.

While Minaj didn’t share any specifics on their track, the collaboration could likely be part of Adele’s upcoming album, which she’s been teasing for several months. Fans started speculating that new music was on the way after seeing the songstress heading to a recording studio back in March.

Meanwhile, Minaj has another collaboration coming out soon on the Charlie’s Angels soundtrack.