Lisa Raye Responds To Nicole Murphy’s “Broken Marriage” Allegation

Lisa Ray and Nicole Murphy have not always seen eye to eye and their conflicts have resurfaced after photos were leaked of Nicole Murphy kissing married director Antoine Fuqua. Lisa Raye expressed how she felt under an Instagram post stating, “Gurl @nikimurphy you went after @iamlelarochon husband too?…smh So wrong….again!!!”.

Nicole Murphy appeared on “The Wendy Williams” show a few weeks ago to clear the air of her alleged affair, while also taking time to address Lisa Raye’s Instagram comment, “It said I broke up somebody’s marriage which is absolutely false…. I’ve never did that!”

Lisa Raye didn’t take Murphy’s comment too well and left a fair warning on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”

“For those mofos that still want to talk mess, hence Nicole Murphy, I had to get certain folks together when they say that I’m lying about certain things I’ve got receipts on. I’m just saying. She did this play on words on ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ ‘I did not break up LisaRaye’s marriage.’ It was like no b—-h…No. I didn’t say that. I never said you broke up my marriage. That ain’t what I said. I’m a let her play on words with that but she might wanna come and see me. She might want to see me and tell me that face to face. I would accept that. To me, that’s the only way to get things out: face to face and woman to woman about it. I was woman to woman about it when I stepped to her so now she thinks I’m lying, I welcome you to come to me and tell me that in my face. Please and thank you. Yeah, let’s make that happen. Let’s make that happen.”