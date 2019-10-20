The Game just suffered an expensive L. The Compton rapper must pony up a cool $7M to his sexual assault accuser after losing his final appeal on the judgment.

Yes, this is the same case from about four years ago when Priscilla Rainey a former contestant on the rapper’s VH1 reality show, She Got Game, accused him of groping her.

TMZ reports that the Game was denied a new trial by a federal appeals court in Illinois, and he’s been ordered to pay $7.13 million.

Bruh…

Apparently, the Game didn’t help his case by not showing up to the trial, which was noted when the feds affirmed the lower court’s ruling.

Reportedly, the Game’s profits from businesses and music royalties could be seized in order to pay off the judgment. Payment plan on deck?

The Game Has To Pay Sexual Assault Accuser $7 Million, Denied New Trial was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Power 107.5: