WATCH:: DaBaby Helps Struggling Mother Living In Car With Son!

DaBaby has a lot to be thankful for these days. He’s collaborated with big-name artists, secured a No. 1 album with Kirk and earned the BET Hip Hop Award for Best New Hip hop Artist! Talk about walking in your purpose! It’s been a hell of a year for the Ohio born rapper!

DaBaby has been making a ton of headlines recently, for reasons other than his music success, including fights with unruly fans. But he has also managed to use his newfound success to give back to his fans. Case in point: His recent gift to a Georgia woman in need.

Following his performance at Clark Atlanta University, DaBaby was introduced to a mother named Amanda, who had waited three hours at the rapper’s meet-and-greet event. Amanda had previously contacted DaBaby with the hopes of selling him some hats she creates in order to provide for her toddler son.

“It took a lot for me to come here,” Amanda told DaBaby as she pulled out the homemade designs from a bag. The rapper then pulled out a stack of cash and handed $1,000 to mother, who was living in a car with her child. He then told Amanda to keep the hats so she can still profit selling them to someone else.

During his stop in Washington, D.C. last week, DaBaby approached a group of children who were selling individual boxes of cookies. After calculating it would cost about $230 to buy all the treats, the rapper gave the kids $300, and then told them they could keep the cookies.

Source: Complex

