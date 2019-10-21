MODEL MONDAY: Shawana Vickers Chooses Confidence Over Clout Chasing

Name: Shawana Vickers
IG: @shawanav
Agency: Self-represented
Claim to Fame: Shawana was a winner of the Miss Big and Beautiful pageant. She also appeared in this year’s CurvyNoire fashion week presentation.
Models are constantly told that they have to move to make their career happen. No matter what their ties are in other places it is expected that those who are serious about their careers will migrate to another city for a chance at succeeding on another scale. Shawana Vickers refused to accept that. She told Hello Beautiful how she did her own research to find opportunities to excel in her area without sacrificing her family’s stability.
View this post on Instagram
I only have a few weeks left before I make a transition and I’m excited! Want to know what it is? Tune in tonight to #MakeupandMinistry at 7:30pmEST! On Facebook book live! ShawanaV swipe up in my stories for the direct link! . . I think I’m going to pay tribute to #thelionkingmovie and do a glam look! Ps: I missed you guys! #hellopurpose . . . . #morphebabes #cutcreasetutorial #makeupforblackwomen #makeupformelaningirls #essencefestival #blackqueens #hellopurpose #melanin #motivatedmonday #blodncurvy #celebratemysize #ocalafl #lifestyleblogger #blackgirlbloggers #melaninpoppin #plussizestylewatch #visiblyplus #blackgirlmagic #blackbloggersclub #purposepusher #lifethrowcurves #goldenconfidence #lovemycurves #atlantanlogger #plusmodelmag #celebratemysize #fatgirlsbewinning #plussizebeauty #brownmelaninmakeup
She entered a local pageant as a way to establish herself in the field, as many other hopefuls had done before her. “I was the winner of Miss Big and Beautiful pageant in Orlando, Florida,” said Vickers.
Winning the pageant led to her first modeling job. “I was invited to do a gig locally for Ashley Stewart in Florida, and so from there I actually started my own modeling troupe and organization called More Than Enough, which encouraged women to love themselves.”
View this post on Instagram
Something you can remember me in…..unforgettable! Because that’s how #OCB girls do it! . . . Shop @onecurvyboutique! The “Party Dress “ in Neon Pink (1x -3x) available in-store and online! . . . #onecurvyboutique #hellopurpose #melanin #boldcurvy #CurvyNoire #celebratemysize #curvyblogger #stylehasnosize #lifestyleblogger #visiblyplus #blackgirlbloggers #melaninpoppin #plussizestylewatch #visiblyplus #blackgirlmagic #psootd #blackbloggersclub #fashionfowardplus #plussizefashionistas #purposepusher #lifethrowcurves #goldenconfidence #lovemycurves #miamiblogger #plusmodelmag #celebratemysize #psootd #miamiblogger #fatgirlsbewinning #pmmlovemybody #plussizebeauty
After learning that she could get modeling jobs on her own locally that gave her a chance to express herself as a person and not just someone’s mother, or someone’s employee, she wanted to share that experience with other women.
“Although they may not have been able to go modeling full-time or been able to go to New York we put together shows that displayed confidence,” she continued.
“I am a little bit older than when an average modeling career takes place. I have a 17 year old son. It’s always been about encouraging other women it’s never been about ‘Oh look at me I’m beautiful.’ It’s always been about ‘Hey look at my confidence, you’re beautiful too.’”
View this post on Instagram
WOW! Today marks one full month of journeying as a blogger! I have talked about it for years but this year I’m walking in my purpose! I didn’t want to be “just another blogger” but I wanted to be someone that had something of value to say! Inspire my curvy ladies, give tips and most importantly Inspire! Empower! Cultivate! . . I’m just getting started and I’m so excited that my #PurposeSquad has decided to journey with me! Special thanks to @everythingcurvyandchic for inspiring, pushing and fussing! Ok God I’m walking with you….Isssaaa Ready! Let’s Ride! Check out my latest blog! Link in bio🙌🏾💕 📸 @g5photography . . . . . #plussizefashion #celebratemysize #plusblogger #psblogger #bodyconfidence #streetstyle #curvyblogger #confidence #lifestyleblogger #bbbg #blackgirlbloggers #styleinfluencer #instastyle #melaninpoppin #blackgirlmagic #makeupforblackwomen #fiercesociety #ilovemakeup #mua #makeupformelaningirls #melaninbeautiesunite #purpose #purposepusher #womensempowerment #empowerment
Vickers worked with local designers, organizers, and boutique owners including One Curvy Boutique’s Chante Burkett, to build relationships and find opportunities on her own terms. “I’ve never really gone the agency route. At the time I was a single mom and I just felt that my modeling career was more than just looking at the pictures, it was a way to build confidence to other women. I’ve kind of been in the game a little while and I’m okay with not necessarily having international quote un quote ‘fame’. I’m comfortable with encouraging and showcasing. I’ve built a platform, thank God, just being in the game and being able to encourage other people.”
View this post on Instagram
Where my #virgos at? I’m literally about to be an entire 37 years old next month (Team Virgo 8.27)and the things that I have prayed, worked on and wonder when it would be are finally starting to happen! Don’t let life pass you by and you spend a life time wishing! Stop living in regret and definitely stop questioning timing! . . . What is meant to be will always be at the perfect time! I’m grateful for this revamp season of my life. Letting go is hard but holding on his even harder! I don’t have any announcements today but just know a season of silence can produce a lifetime of rewards! #hellopurpose Jumpsuit: @virgonicolecollection . . . . . #hellopurpose #melanin #motivatedmonday #blodncurvy #CurvyNoire #celebratemysize #curvyblogger #stylehasnosize #lifestyleblogger #visiblyplus #blackgirlbloggers #melaninpoppin #plussizestylewatch #visiblyplus #blackgirlmagic #psootd #blackbloggersclub #fashionfowardplus #plussizefashionistas #purposepusher #lifethrowcurves #goldenconfidence #lovemycurves #miamiblogger #plusmodelmag #celebratemysize #psootd #miamiblogger #fatgirlsbewinning #pmmlovemybody #plussizebeauty
Vickers believes that more models should consider the approach of building their careers in their cities as opposed to seeking instant fame in larger markets. “You definitely have to search and do your knowledge and actually do the work. I think a lot of people want to be nationally known and internationally known and globally famous. I think you have to have a different appreciation when you build from the ground up.”
View this post on Instagram
Mood: Goals….I am goals sis! Yes thicker number eight is goals! Understand I’m not perfect, I love unconditionally hard and even when setbacks arise I still walk in purpose! You are goals sis! You are pushing and moving towards purpose! You GLOW girl! #hellopurpose . . . . . . #plussizefashion #celebratemysize #plusblogger #psblogger #bodyconfidence #curvyblogger #confidence #lifestyleblogger #visiblyplus #blackgirlbloggers #melaninpoppin #streetstyled #visiblyplus #blackgirlmagic #lifestyledhonors #atlantablogger #fashionfowardplus #orlandoblogger #purposepusher #womensempowerment #goldenconfidence #lovemycurves #miamiblogger #plusmodelmag #celebratemysize #psootd #miamiblogger #purposecoach #pmmlovemybody #plussizebeauty #10kfollowers
She advocated for thinking about what you have to offer a brand that is different from the girls they see at castings everyday in other cities. “There’s this thing with one hit wonders and overnight fame with our generation and I think even for models. Do your local work and build up and learn more about those brands it’s all about brand representation.”
“I’m definitely appreciative of all the different shows I’ve been apart of,” said Vickers who pursed her career from “kind of the medium size country,” of Ocala, Florida. Those shows include the CurvyNoire presentation MadameNoire worked on with Maui Bigelow during New York Fashion Week.
View this post on Instagram
Wheeeewwww!!!! I’m so full from this event! My intention for today was to be empowered, get inspired and SLAY THE RUNWAY! Mission accomplished! . . Thank you to @mauibigelow and @madamenoire for an AMAZING event! @mauibigelow Ever since we’ve met you have pushed me, pulled me and given me the best big sister advice – You can’t quit! Thank you again for everything! Love you! . . . Check out my stories for some clips to see how my weekend went! . Dress Link in Bio . . . #hellopurpose #curvynoire melanin #curvyandconfident #nyfwfashion #celebratemysize #stylehasnosize #lifestyleblogger #visiblyplus #blackgirlbloggers #plussizestylewatch #visiblyplus #loftstyle #blackbloggersclub #fashionfowardplus #plussizefashionistas #purposepusher #lifethrowcurves #goldenconfidence #lovemycurves #miamiblogger #plusmodelmag #celebratemysize #psootd #miamiblogger #fatgirlsbewinning #pmmlovemybody #plussizebeauty
She described the experience backstage waiting to show off the garments designed to adorn their curvy bodies as, “totally positive, it was uplifting.” She entered the model search for the show because, “It was a chance for me to show my confidence and tell my story through my runway walk.”
That story was told to the other models backstage where the women chatted before strapping on their heels to stomp the catwalk in the show.
View this post on Instagram
Powersuits + Purpose! If you focus to long you will define success by what you see around you! 2019 has already proven to me that my focus should be on my definition of success! Even down to what sexiness is! Let me just say I feel powerful and sexy in this @eloquii number! Head over to the blog as I discuss a new wave of success! Link in bio! #HelloPurpose 📸 @g5photography . . . . #plussizefashion #celebratemysize #plusblogger #psblogger #bodyconfidence #curvyblogger #confidence #lifestyleblogger #blackgirlbloggers #styleinfluencer #instastyle #psootd #effyourbeautystandards #blackgirlmagic #atlantablogger #lifethrowcurves #orlandoblogger #purpose #purposepusher #womensempowerment #goldenconfidence #fashionfowardplus #pmmlovemybody #plussizeblog #fullfigured #plusmodelmag #miamiblogger #purposecoach
“We were encouraging each other, motivating each other, so it was a very good vibe to be around other women that are able to compliment you and drive you to another level. I wanted to be apart of something that celebrated curvy Black girls that are positive, that are confident, and that the world can view as something more than just what society thinks should be on a runway or in social media.”
DON’T MISS:
MODEL MONDAY: Tazah Richardson Is Liberated, Living Her Best Life, And Looking Out For Black Girls
MODEL MONDAY: Nicque Marina Went From The Air Force To Fashion Week By Following MadameNoire
MODEL MONDAY: Althea Smith Doesn’t Want To Be Anyone’s Token
Black Twitter Clowns Bella Hadid For Being Named Most Beautiful Woman In The World Over Beyoncé
Black Twitter Clowns Bella Hadid For Being Named Most Beautiful Woman In The World Over Beyoncé
1.1 of 15
2.2 of 15
3.3 of 15
4.4 of 15
5.5 of 15
6.6 of 15
7.7 of 15
8.8 of 15
9.9 of 15
10.10 of 15
11.11 of 15
12.12 of 15
13.13 of 15
14.14 of 15
MODEL MONDAY: Shawana Vickers Chooses Confidence Over Clout Chasing was originally published on hellobeautiful.com