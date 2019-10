Oct 22nd makes it National Color Day! Color is known to affect the moods of people, draws attention and may even cause alarm. On this day you are to just color as self expression, so wear then color on how you feel or how you want others to feel.

Blue for corporate or quality, Red for love, passion, and strength, Yellow or happiness, and competence, and so on.

Full description of color expression HERE

Courtesy of Nationaldaycalendear.com