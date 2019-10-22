DaBaby Pays It Forward, Gives Homeless Mother $1000

DaBaby is using his new found financial status to help change lives.

Last week while making an appearance at his pop up in Atlanta, GA, DaBaby was greeted by a 22-year old fan who waited three hours to show the North Carolina MC some of her merchandise, but when Da Baby started asking about her inspiration; he received the shocking news that the young mother was homeless.

In a moment posted on the “Suge” rapper’s Instagram, DaBaby didn’t purchase her knitted creations, but instead gave her $1,000 and advised her to sell those hats to other customers. The fan was understandably overwhelmed with emotion, revealing, “This is my son, we are sleeping wild bro. Thank you so much.” According to the video, the 23-year-old and her son have been living in her Nissan Maxima for weeks.

This isn’t the first time DaBaby has helped out a fan in need. Earlier this month while in Washington D.C., DaBaby spotted children selling cookies and stopped to purchase them all, totaling $300, before giving them back to the kids to resell and eat.

DaBaby is definitely being blessed for his endeavors, the acts of kindness comes just a week after his sophomore album Kirk debuted in the number one spot on the Billboard 200. A bittersweet moment, DaBaby recently spoke with Billboard about losing his father and how he became the inspiration for his latest project.

“Trying to drop this album and dedicating it to him, the cover being a baby picture and the shit being on billboards in Times Square, being able to tell the world my story—and they’re so interested, too?” DaBaby said. “Like the whole world is interested in how influential my pops was to me. This sh*t right here been more therapeutic than anything.”

DaBaby also dropped the news of an 11 city tour with Stunna 4 Vegas that is scheduled to kick off November 16 in Minneapolis at Myth Live before wrapping up on December 21 in Dallas, Tx.

Check out the tour dates below.

