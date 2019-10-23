The NBA Season Has Begun!!!!!

YYYYeeeessss it’s time for the NBA to begin and for the 1st time in a long time, the league is wide open, for the past 5 years the league has belonged to the Golden State Warrior. They had the superteam to beat all superteams their team when healthy couldn’t be beaten by anyone, no matter what superstars you put together. The best thing to happen to the league is when Kevin Durant decided to take his talents to Brooklyn which opened up the NBA in a fashion that hadn’t been seen in years. This is the year of the duo’s with the best duo’s in L.A. where you have Lebron James and Anthony Davis with the Lakers and right across the hall at the staples center Kawhi Leonard with the Clippers and that’s just in L.A. Here are the rest of the duo’s that will make this NBA season unforgettable

Russell Westbrook & James Harden—- Houston Rockets

Damian Lillard & CJ McCollum—- Portland Trailblazers

Joel Embiid & Ben Simmons— Philadelphia 76ers

Giannis Antetokounmpo & Khris Middleton— Milwaukee Bucks

Nikola Jokic & Jamal Murray— Denver Nuggets

Rudy Gobert & Donovan Mitchell— Utah Jazz

Blake Griffin & Andre Drummond— Detroit Pistons

Luka Doncic & Kristaps Porzingis— Dallas Mavericks

Stephen Curry & Klay Thompson— Golden State Warriors 24 photos

Kevin Durant & Kyre Erving