Wendy Williams Shares Her Thoughts on Nicki Mkinajs Marriage

I will say one thing that Misery loves company, and at this point in life I don’t think no one is more miserable than Wendy Williams.

On her tv show she gave a real big Congrats to Nicki Minaj and her now husband Kenneth Petty, but Wendy just could not leave the petty out of delivery.

I don’t know what he does for a living, I just know that he did time in jail for—he’s a sex offender. Well, she’s no stranger to that because her brother’s in jail for sex offending,” Wendy continued. “Well, first-degree manslaughter. Now, he served seven years in prison and he’s also a sex offender. So that means that he…is a manslaughter a killer? Okay. So, he’s a killer and a sex offender… Well Nicki, congratulations.”

Yes the facts are true, but DAMN!

As if you can’t just let the past be the past, but I get it she needs show ratings and for people like me to post about her to keep her show alive.

Congratulations Mr. and Mrs. Petty