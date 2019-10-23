5 Lit HBCU Dance Squads That Make Every Game Feel Like Homecoming

Tis’ the season to hit up your alma mater and turn up with your peers like you’re in undergrad all over again.

Homecoming is one of the few times in your adult life where you get to experience the nostalgia of being a college student again — minus the classes and homework. The best part about homecoming, besides partying with old friends, is the halftime show at the football game.

Sure, most guys come to see their team take home the W, but men and women alike come to see the dance squads do their thing. Especially when it comes to HBCU’s. The Majorette’s dance segment is like a party in itself.

STINGETTES! STINGETTES! STINGETTES! These girls are not playing at the Magic City Classic this year! Slaying and giving us all type of BGM 😍 pic.twitter.com/v8RV3aE0oa — HBCU Spotlight (@SpotlightHBCU) October 28, 2017

The performances are so powerful and essential to the culture that even Beyoncé was inspired by whole experience so much so that she based her entire Coachella, post-babies, comeback performance on it. Her J-Setting, prancing and stepping was all the way on point. One fan tweeted, “@Beyonce gave us a HBCU homecoming performance, just so y’all know. I mean the whole homecoming. Step show. Band. Dance. Concert. I’m telling you. You better do your research and then enroll! You won’t regret it.”

And unlike some stars who steal from the lesser known without any form of compensation, Bey gave away 100,000 worth of scholarships to HBCU students. Some fans even joked that the Queen Bey didn’t get to live out her dream of being the HBCU dance team captain because she had to be Beyoncé.

Whether that’s facts or not, we don’t know —but what we do know is that the power of the HBCU band dancers is not to be underestimated. From the outfits, to the music selections to the flawless routines, band majorettes are and integral part of not only the Black college experience, but Black culture as a whole. In honor of Homecoming season, check out these five HBCU dance teams that get the crowd so lit, every game feels like Homecoming.

Did your school make the cut?

