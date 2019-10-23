Rihanna Spotted Leaving Drake’s Private Event

Drake rented out AN LA nightclub all to himself for his close friends and other celebs to party ’till around 5am. Drake was throwing a party at the club and and Rhianna got an invite.

Riri showed up with one of her good friends Lyrica for a girls night out. Sources say it was a fun night and nothing crazy happened but Drake pulled a very flirtatious move on Rhianna. He ordered McDonald’s to the club for Riri and her whole posse.

A couple of years ago, Rhianna opened up to Vogue on the status of her and Drake’s relationship back in May 2018 proclaiming that, “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either…It is what it is.”

Now with Rhianna and Drake being seen in the same place with each other, and Drake ordering food for her and her friends. Apparently the two are on better terms, and we are anxious to see what is in store for the two celebs relationship.