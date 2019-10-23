Megan Thee Screenwriter: The Leader of The Hot Girls Is Writing A Horror Movie

Yet another reason to love Megan Thee Stallion. We already know the Houston loves anime, now we know she has a soft spot in her heart for horror films and is writing her own movie.

In a new “24 Hours With…” video for Vogue magazine, we not only got a real good look at the one with the good knees, but she also revealed she is writing her own horror film. She was asked about the script that she is currently penning while on the way to visit the Compton Cowboys.

“Oh yes, it’s for a horror film. Everyone knows I f—kin’ love horror movies.”

She was then asked what her favorite horror film was and the Stallion didn’t disappoint with her selection adding

“I’m not even gonna lie to you, I think it’s ‘Evil Dead.’ I like movies that make you semi fall in love with the villain so you have sympathy for him. You’re not gonna want the villain to die, maybe he won’t die. ‘Cause I feel like every good story, you can’t just necessarily kill off the villain. That’s why the Batman never killed Joker. How the f—k would you have Batman with no Joker?”

When she was asked if she saw the Human Centipede (Google it if you dare), the rapper screams to signify she did see the shocking film but also admitted:

You know what, but, I appreciate whoever made that movie. We needed that for the culture.”

Megan continues to impress more and more, you can watch the video that also features here new bestie Jordyn Woods below. Oh, and best believe we are here for this Megan Thee Stallion horror movie.

