Amber Guyger Filing For Appeal

The legal team for former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is considering appealing her murder conviction and 10-year sentence for fatally shooting her neighbor Botham Jean in his apartment last year.

Lawyer Michael Mowla filed a notice of appeal on Guyger’s behalf on October 16, but the paperwork does not explain the exact reason for the appeal. While the notice is not an actual appeal itself, it is the first procedural step toward that process, and it gives Guyger’s lawyers more time to decide if they will appeal the Dallas jury’s decision. Guyger is currently serving her 10-year sentence at the Mountain View prison in Gatesville, Texa– she will be eligible for parole in September 2024.