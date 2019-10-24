London On Da Track seemingly saved their somethingship when he surprised her with flowers during her London show.

This comes just 24 hours after she announced that she’s single (in the most Summer Walker way possible) on Instagram in an eye roll-worthy development that set the tone for their inevitable get-back-together-moment on social media.

At least everyone’s happy!

Summer Walker & London Get Back On Da Track After 10-Minute Breakup was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: Incognito Posted 5 hours ago

Also On Power 107.5: