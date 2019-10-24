OHIO: Repeal on Tampon State Sales Tax Headed to Governor

Have you heard of the ‘pink tax?’ If you’re a woman in Ohio, this tax may affect you. The ‘pink tax’ is Ohio’s sales tax on tampons and other feminine hygiene products. There is a proposal to repeal this tax and it is now headed straight to our Governor Mike Dewine.

According to NBC4i.com, the measure has cleared the Ohio State Senate in a 30-1 vote. The repeal was reportedly blended into another bill to provide a tax credit to teachers who buy school supplies. Democratic state Rep. Brigid Kelly, of Cincinnati, says making medically necessary products more accessible to women and girls ensure they’re “better able to lead a healthful life” so they can regularly attend school, go to work and participate in personal events.

If the Governor approves, we could be paying a little less for the products we need to get through an already tough and exhausting time of the month.

Posted October 24, 2019

