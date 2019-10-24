CLOSE
Lewk Of The Week: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Is Stellar In This Intergalactic Gucci Gown

The "Motherless Brooklyn" star has been killing the red carpet all month.

14th Rome Film Festival - Motherless Brooklyn - Premiere

Source: KIKA/WENN.com / WENN

We love us some Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

The Brit actress wowed us in Wrinkle In Time, shocked us in Black Mirror and made us cry in Beyond The Lights. Most recently, she stunned us with this off-the-shoulder intergalactic Gucci gown she wore to the Rome Film Festival.

Promoting her new film Motherless Brooklyn, on October 17 the 33-year old shut down the red carpet in with this tailored to the Gods astrology-inspired gown that’s adorned with sequins forming the stars and the planets.

She finished off her look with a pair of teardrop pendant earrings and her natural curls pinned back in a loose chignon.

Werk!

14th Rome Film Festival - Motherless Brooklyn - Premiere

Source: KIKA/WENN.com / WENN

 

Not for nothing, Mbatha-Raw’s look all month has been pretty flawless.

Here she in pink at the Farming premiere in New York.

"Farming" New York Screening

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

And at Buzzfeed’s AM to DM show in this adorable jumper dress and curls out. Giving her Mary Tyler Moore vibes.

Celebrities Visit BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" - October 21, 2019

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

Here: All smiles in all florals!

14th Rome Film Festival - Motherless Brooklyn - Photocall

Source: IPA/WENN.com / WENN

 

Her new film co-starring Oscar winner Edward Norton, Motherless Brooklyn hits theaters on October 30.

 

