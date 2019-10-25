Missing Teen Rescued, Thanks to Help from her Mother

Since late February,a teen had been missing from home. According to People.com, after the teens mother came across her daughter in videos on porn sites she immediately reported this to police. She noticed her daughter in more that 60 videos, on porn sites, snapchat, and other pornographic sites with two men.

Police did investigation with the knowledge they were given, in Davie, and then arrested Christopher Johnson, 30, after conducting a surveillance operation outside his apartment building.

Johnson was one of the two men in the video.

Glad the 15 year old is back home safe.