A Cameron Mitchell restaurant in the Short North District is scheduled to close this week after just a year of being at the location. If you liked to dine at Harvey & Ed’s, you have until October 29th to get your eat on before the establishment closes its doors for good.

In case you’ve never been, according to 614Now.com, Harvey & Ed’s was a New York-inspired delicatessen that specialized in homemade matzo ball soup, popular deli-style sandwiches, smoked fish towers, and more traditional favorites.

There is a good thing though, Cameron Mitchell will be opening another one if its establishments at the same location. For more information click here.

SHORT NORTH: Cameron Mitchell to Close Harvey & Ed’s was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted October 25, 2019

