Dave East found himself the center of a slight controversy after it was rumored he was part of a three-way romp that went completely left and ended with him facing a misdemeanor battery charge. The criminal case has been dismissed after the Survival artist sustained a concussion after being struck with a champagne bottle.

TMZ reports that East, 31, was in Las Vegas last month when a pair of women came into his hotel room and one of them began trying on his jewelry having just met him. When he asked them to leave the hotel room, one of the women reportedly became irate and began throwing bottles, one of which struck East according to a medical report.

A CAT scan revealed that East did indeed suffer a concussion after his attorney handed over paperwork to the authorities. As a result, East is off the hook for the battery charge and it looks like his story that nothing went down between the women added up.

Dave East Struggle Three-Way Case Dismissed, All Because He Caught Bottle Fade was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: Lance Strong Posted October 28, 2019

