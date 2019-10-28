Kanye Taking Shots At Meek Mill?

Rappers Meek Mill and Kanye West are as of now BEEFING. And apparently Kanye is the person who began the beef.

The issue between the two rappers all began yesterday when Kanye showed up on the Big Boy’s Neighborhood radio show in Los Angeles while making some not very unobtrusive punches at the Philly rapper.

Kanye revealed to Big Boy, “[Some rappers] rap about things that can get you bolted up, at that point [switch up and] say you’re regarding prison reform.”

It was an unmistakably taken shots at Meek Mill, one of the most conspicuous rappers who’s turned out for prison reform. In the meantime, his rhymes are much of the time about selling narcotics and brutality.

Almost as soon as Kanye made the statement – folks on social media began commenting on it.

By the previous evening, Meek’s remarks were loaded up with messages about Kanye’s rude proclamation.

Inevitably he reacted – by posting an image, that offered an unobtrusive counter to Kanye.