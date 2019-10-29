Need For Speed: Heat is at the start line and waiting for the signal to hit the gas as the games November 8 release date nears. Today (Oct.28), the folks at EA/ Ghost Games dropped the official launch trailer to get fans of the iconic racing video game franchise hyped.

With Jaden Smith’s “Goku” as the soundtrack, the latest trailer for Need For Speed: Heat pushes the pedal to the medal. The trailer features cars created by five fans through the games accompanying the NFS Heat Studio app as a celebration of its success ripping through drifting through the hot streets of the fictional locale of Palm City.

In a press release, EA boasts that millions of custom rides have been created via the app and that players have spent an average of 24 minutes using it to customize their vehicles. Not wanting to leave the eye-opening designs on the showroom floor, EA decided to select 100,000 fans creations and send them their own versions of the trailer featuring their unique design as the “hero car” in the spot.

Celebrities have also gotten into the act, French Montana, A$AP Ferg, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as wells car brands Aston Martin, BMW, Mercedes, Porsche, Polestar and Honda joined in on the racing action. BMX magician Nigel Sylvester has also helped get players hyped for the game by dropping films using his unique film style, capturing a night of him racing through the Miami streets in his Mercedes Benz AMG GTR.

Need For Speed: Heat looks to bring new energy to the famed racing video game franchise with its brand-new-open world gameplay where street racers compete in sanctioned events to earn bank during the day only to risk it all night to build rep. The game launches Nov. 8 on Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4. The NFS Studio app is available now in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

You can watch the launch trailer for Need For Speed: Heat below.

—

Photo: Electronic Arts / Ghost Games

‘Need For Speed: Heat’ Puts The Pedal To The Metal In New Launch Trailer was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted 19 hours ago

Also On Power 107.5: