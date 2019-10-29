If you purchased apples lately then we have some concerning news for you. There has been a nationwide recall on apples due to a listeria concern.

According to NC4i.com, a Michigan company, North Bay Produce Inc. of Traverse City is voluntarily recalling 2,297 cases of apples and two bulk bins. The apples were shipped between Oct. 16th-21st to Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin. Listeria can cause high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea in people who are otherwise healthy.

Make sure you check your produce. For more information, click here.

LISTERIA: Nationwide Apple Recall! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted October 29, 2019

