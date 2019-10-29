CLOSE
Monica & Shannon’s Divorce Settlement!

Who Gets What in the Divorce Settlement?

Sunday Reign 'Shades Of Black Weekend Climax'

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Monica and Shannon Brown’s divorce was finalized last week and Monica has returned to her maiden name of Monica Arnold. Details of the divorce settlement have been revealed and it looks like the former couple was able to work things out amicably. Every divorce doesn’t have to be nasty, right?

Monica's 30th Birthday Celebration Benefiting Pink Purpose, Still Standing and Susan G. Komen Foundations

Source: Arnold Turner / Getty

So, who gets what in the divorce? According to cheatsheet.com, Shannon will get the marital home in Georgia and Monica and their children will have up to six months to move out. Monica will get their luxury cars, 2018 Maybach and a 2016 Range Rover. Neither party will receive alimony, separate maintenance or spousal support of any kind and Monica gets primary physical custody of her daughter with Shannon.

Kudos to them for detaching as painless as possible.

Monica & Shannon’s Divorce Settlement!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

