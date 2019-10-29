Future is officially at odds with his alleged seventh baby mama, Eliza Seraphin, who claims she gave birth to their son and wants Future to not only take a test, but also wants him to pay child support. This is not the first time we heard her and Future go at it over their alleged child because she has been on Instagram trolling him while selling “1-800-DEADBEAT” shirts in relation to Future’s inactivity towards claiming his child. Future then took action to dismiss the case.

Now, Future is claiming that he is not only not the father of her new baby, but he also is claiming that she is rich and a fraud, so she doesn’t even need child support. According to sources, Future said she has several sources of income including being a brand ambassador. He also said that she has multiple cars, like a 2018 Range Rover and multiple checking accounts. She allegedly just wants Future for his money, but whether or not that is true, Future has still not taken the paternity test to even prove that he is the father.

Future Does Not Want To Pay His Baby Mama was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: Incognito Posted 8 hours ago

