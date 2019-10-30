CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Missy Elliott Recreates Her 1st Album Cover!

Missy Recreated Her Supa Dupa Fly Album Cover!

Array

Source: WENN / WENN

We just love us some Missy ‘Misdemeanor’ Elliott! For Halloween, she decided to give her fans a gift and recreate her very first album cover from 22 years ago. She did a great job.

Check it out below:

 

She captioned the photo, “WOW🤩😱 This Halloween I decided to RECREATE my 1st album cover from 22 YEARS AGO one of these pictures I took ONLY 3 DAYS AGO the other was 22 YEARS AGO CAN YALL TELL THE DIFFERENCE??👇🏾

How do you think she did?

 

Missy Elliott Recreates Her 1st Album Cover!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Power 107.5:
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close