Obama Criticizes Cancel Culture: ‘Casting Stones’ Is ‘Not Activism’

The former POTUS has some thoughts on today's social media culture.

Several folks have been “canceled” via social media over the years, which means a group collectively decides someone is no longer relevant, important or what they do (or say) is too destructive. Therefore, they must be canceled.

Former President Barack Obama is canceling that mindset.

While speaking at the third annual Obama Foundation Summit in Illinois, which include our forever First Lady Michelle Obama, director Ava DuVernay and Emmy winner Billy Porter, Obama said, “This idea of purity, and you’re never compromised, and you’re always politically woke and all that stuff, you should get over that quickly.”

He continued, “The world is messy. There are ambiguities. People who do really good stuff have flaws… There is this sense sometimes of, ‘The way of me making change is to be as judgmental as possible about other people.’ And that’s enough.”

The 58-year-old explained, “Like if I tweet or hashtag about how you didn’t do something right or used the wrong verb, then I can sit back and feel pretty good about myself. ‘Cause, ‘Man, you see how woke I was? I called you out’.”He closed with, “That’s not activism. That’s not bringing about change. If all you’re doing is casting stones, you’re probably not going to get that far. That’s easy to do.”Watch below:https://twitter.com/attn/status/1189349299118727168People on the right are loving his comments — considering they are always whining that “left” is trying to cancel their bigotry. One user wrote, “Right-leaning pundits are having a field day right now praising Obama (weird?). But they are missing the point here. A lot of people on the Left don’t actually favour cancel culture and callout culture. At best, they think people who do the above are well-intentioned but is mislead in their action.”Another user pointed out, “Being far left or far right or far center does not make you immune from cancelling Cancel culture is all over the place… the far right cancelled Obama before he even got out of the starting gate.”

Clearly, the Fox News worshippers are going to have a field day misinterpreting Obama’s words, who was clearly talking about people who just sit behind their computer and not complain. He wasn’t referencing people who are doing the work to shut down white supremacy.

Obama Criticizes Cancel Culture: ‘Casting Stones’ Is ‘Not Activism’  was originally published on newsone.com

