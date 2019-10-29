Everything To Know About Brandon Gonzales, Suspected Killer At Texas Homecoming Party Shooting

A suspect has been apprehended for the death of two Black men at a Texas A&M University-Commerce homecoming party.
According to WFAA, Brandon Gonzales of Greenville, Texas was taken into custody as the man who allegedly opened fired at the off-campus party. Kevin Berry Jr. of Dallas and Byron Craven Jr. of Arlington were the two 23-year-olds killed in the incident. Meanwhile, 12 people were injured.
Gonzales was apprehended Monday, less thank 48 hours after the Saturday shooting, according to Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks. He was arrested at the auto dealership where he worked and he was processed into the Hunt County jail on a charge of capital murder for multiple individuals. Gonzales’ bond was set at $1 million.
The tragic incident occurred around midnight on Saturday in Greenville, Texas. While Gonzales admits that he was at the party, he maintains that he’s innocent of the crime. The 23-year-old father of three told WFAA that he was dressed as a security guard. “I have a vest,” he said. “It looks bulletproof, but it doesn’t have the plates in there though.”
Despite Gonzales’ outfit, he says he wasn’t inside The Party Venue when a shooter opened fire. Gonzales claims he was in a car outside the venue and he says he has a witness who can corroborate his story.
Sheriff Meeks said investigators identified Gonzales as the alleged shooter after “pushing and pushing until people finally started coming forward.” He claims authorities think Gonzales went to the venue to target a specific individual, the first victim shot, and then he started shooting into the crowd.
Gonzales said that he never had any run-ins with the Hunt County authorities until now, aside from a minor traffic incident over the summer. Authorities have not disclosed a motivation nor discovered the weapon used in the shooting. They’re continuing to investigate.
As of Monday afternoon, five people are still in the hospital with one patient in critical condition. Officials say that at the time of the incident, 750 people were inside the venue, which is located about 20 miles from Texas A&M University-Commerce.
TAMUC confirmed that four of the 12 people injured during the incident were students at the institution. The students were taken in and later released from local hospitals.
66 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Christopher Whitfield, 311 of 66
2. Anthony Hill, 262 of 66
3. De'Von Bailey, 193 of 66
4. Eric Logan, 544 of 66
5. Jamarion Robinson, 265 of 66
6. Gregory Hill Jr., 306 of 66
7. JaQuavion Slaton, 207 of 66
8. Ryan Twyman, 248 of 66
9. Brandon Webber, 209 of 66
10. Jimmy Atchison, 2110 of 66
11. Willie McCoy, 2011 of 66
12. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 2112 of 66
13. D’ettrick Griffin, 1813 of 66
14. Jemel Roberson, 26Source:false 14 of 66
15. DeAndre Ballard, 23Source:false 15 of 66
16. Botham Shem Jean, 26Source:false 16 of 66
17. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 17 of 66
18. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 18 of 66
19. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 19 of 66
20. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 20 of 66
21. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 21 of 66
22. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 22 of 66
23. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 23 of 66
24. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 24 of 66
25. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 25 of 66
26. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 26 of 66
27. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 27 of 66
28. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 28 of 66
29. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 29 of 66
30. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 30 of 66
31. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 31 of 66
32. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 32 of 66
33. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 33 of 66
34. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 34 of 66
35. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 35 of 66
36. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 36 of 66
37. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 37 of 66
38. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 38 of 66
39. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 39 of 66
40. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 40 of 66
41. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 41 of 66
42. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 42 of 66
43. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 43 of 66
44. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 44 of 66
45. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 45 of 66
46. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 46 of 66
47. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 47 of 66
48. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 48 of 66
49. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 49 of 66
50. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 50 of 66
51. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 51 of 66
52. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 52 of 66
53. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 53 of 66
54. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 54 of 66
55. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 55 of 66
56. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 56 of 66
57. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 57 of 66
58. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 58 of 66
59. Stephon Clark, 22Source:false 59 of 66
60. Danny Ray Thomas, 34Source:false 60 of 66
61. DeJuan Guillory, 27Source:false 61 of 66
62. Patrick Harmon, 5062 of 66
63. Jonathan Hart, 2163 of 66
64. Maurice Granton, 2464 of 66
65. Julius Johnson, 2365 of 66
