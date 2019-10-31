Sports Update!! TWO TIME MVP STEPH CURRY BREAKS WRIST!!

It’s been a great week of sports the NBA is in full swing, Major league baseball just finished up with the World Series, the NFL is at its midpoint and our Buckeye’s are eyeing the number one spot in college football. This week in the NBA Anthony Davis of the L.A. Lakers scored 40pts and grabbed 20 rebounds in three quarters making him one of five players that have accomplished this feat without playing in the fourth quarter. Three players scored 50 points in one game, the game ended in regulation and both teams scored over 150 points making this one of the highest-scoring games in NBA history. The NBA had its first fight of the season and it was a good one as big men Carl Anthony Towns and Joel Embied were both ejected after fighting in the third quarter. And the biggest news in the NBA right now is the injury of Steph Curry who broke his wrist and will be out at least two months. Last night the Washington Nationals won the World Series for the first time in the team’s history and made history as they won five elimination games and eight games on the road on their way to the title. The Cincinnati Bengals FINALLY made the switch at quarterback sitting down their starter of the last 6 years and opting to go with a rookie after starting 0 and 7 making them one of two teams that haven’t won a game this year. And after all the hype to begin this season THE BROWNS STILL SUCK! The best thing going in Ohio is our Buckeyes, they’re currently sitting at #3 in the country and junior defense end Chase Young is being mentioned in the Heisman conversation