Halloween Fun Facts!

Halloween is one of the more interested holidays, and it has to be because of so many costumes. If you ever wondered the holiday originated from, well it was a mesh of things out together. Derived from a number of folklore tales, and Celtic festivals, to celebrate the dead, we now dress up to hit the street for candy.

Here are some fun facts

Dressing up in costumes was once a way to hide from ghosts.

Jack-o-lanterns were originally carved into turnips.

Trick-or-treating likely evolved from the medieval custom of “souling” in England.

Cats have been part of the history of Halloween for centuries.

The “bon” in bonfire is a reference to bones.

The history of Halloween includes a lot of romance.

Enjoy your Halloween 2019, and be Safe Trick or treating!

Courtesy of parents.com