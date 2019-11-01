New Airpod Pros

One of my favorite inventions has to be the wireless airbus from apple. You can play your music, and have phone calls with the hassle of having a wire. These buds can attach to any of your bluetooth devices, but I have to admit you have to be responsible or you’ll end up losing one.
Apple has now dropped the updated version of their airbus. They are called the Airbuds Pro.
The starting price if $249.00
Features Include:
Active Noise Cancellation
More customizable fit and seal
Transparency mode
Amazing sound quality with Adaptive EQ
Sweat and water resistant (IPX4)²
Automatically on, automatically connected
Easy setup for all your Apple devices³
Quick charging in the case
Case can be charged either wirelessly using a Qi-certified charger or with the Lightning connector
These seem like a good quick Christmas gift! What do you think?