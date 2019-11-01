New Airpod Pros

One of my favorite inventions has to be the wireless airbus from apple. You can play your music, and have phone calls with the hassle of having a wire. These buds can attach to any of your bluetooth devices, but I have to admit you have to be responsible or you’ll end up losing one.

Apple has now dropped the updated version of their airbus. They are called the Airbuds Pro.

The starting price if $249.00

Features Include:

Active Noise Cancellation

More customizable fit and seal

Transparency mode

Amazing sound quality with Adaptive EQ

Sweat and water resistant (IPX4)²

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices³

Quick charging in the case