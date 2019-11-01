CLOSE
National
HomeNational

New Airpod Pros

All-new iPad Air and iPad mini

Source: Apple / apple

One of my favorite inventions has to be the wireless airbus from apple. You can play your music, and have phone calls with the hassle of having a wire. These buds can attach to any of your bluetooth devices, but I have to admit you have to be responsible or you’ll end up losing one.

Apple has now dropped the updated version of their airbus. They are called the Airbuds Pro.

The starting price if $249.00

Features Include:

Active Noise Cancellation

More customizable fit and seal

Transparency mode

Amazing sound quality with Adaptive EQ

Sweat and water resistant (IPX4)²

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices³

Quick charging in the case

Case can be charged either wirelessly using a Qi-certified charger or with the Lightning connector

These seem like a good quick Christmas gift! What do you think?

Apple FINALLY Annouces The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max, Twitter Clowns Camera-System
25 photos

Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close