There’s a new marijuana dispensary in Central Ohio. This time the put the new establishment in the arena district.

According to 614now.com, the Botanist medical marijuana dispensary opened October, 30th on 115 Vine St. This makes it the 4th dispensary in Franklin County. If your thinking that you can just walk in and purchase the marijuana products then think again. Ohio state law requires all dispensary visitors to be registered as medical cannabis patients or caregivers. Ohio doctors can prescribe marijuana to treat medical conditions including AIDS, Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, and more.

For more information or to find out where the other dispensaries are located, click here.

Medical Marijuana: New Dispensary Open in Columbus! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted November 1, 2019

