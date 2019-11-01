Meghan The Stallion Prepares Debut Album

Megan Thee Stallion certainly has had a phenomenal year, and she is looking to put in more work in 2020.

In an interview on Tuesday (Oct. 29), the 2019 XXL Freshman announced that she will release her debut album in 2020. “I really think that I am finally ready to commit to an album,” Megan told the publication when asked about her plans for 2020.

“My next project I will be introducing a new lady,” Megan revealed. “Her name is Suga. She’s besties with Tina Snow. I felt like my mixtapes were me flirting with my fans, I never wanted to do an album ’cause I was like, ‘Oh, that feel like a marriage. That’s a commitment.’ But now, I’m ready to settle down with an album.”

Megan didn’t divulge the release date of her next project, which will follow her mixtape Fever, which she dropped in May. The collection boasts the fan-favorite tracks, “Sex Talk,” “Realer” and the bouncy hit “Simon Says” featuring Juicy J.

Written By: Incognito Posted 13 hours ago

