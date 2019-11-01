‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Cast Gets Candid About Destiny, Immigration, America & More

It’s been over 35 years since Arnold Schwarzenegger and his Austrian accent made their first appearance, in what some would say is his acting career’s signature role, as The Terminator. Fast forward to 2019, and Mr. “I’ll Be Back” is in fact back to reprise his role in the classic thriller along with Linda Hamilton, who played Sarah Connor in the original films — as well as newcomers Mackenzie Davis and Natalia Reyes.

Terminator: Dark Fate is the sixth installment of the sci-fi action series that tells the story of Sarah Connor and a hybrid cyborg human trying to protect a young girl from a newly modified liquid Terminator from the future.

I had a chance to chat with Mackenzie, Natalia, Linda and Gabriel Luna about everything from whether or not they believe in fate to filming one of the most intense scenes in the film, involving Mexican detainees being stuck at the border. On whether or not there’s a such thing as fate, versus each human creating their own reality, Linda said:

“I believe a little of each. I sort of like to walk that line. It really is a nebulous question. I do believe that with hard work, kindness and pursuit of a plan that we really can create our own future.”

Gabriel added:

“My grandfather use to say, ‘If you’re not experiencing Deja Vu, that means you went off course at some point.’ But I also believe that this whole Universe is a hologram, and it will take the shape of what I desire.”

What are your thoughts on Fate? Check out the full video above to see what else the cast had to say, and catch Terminator: Dark Fate in theaters today!

