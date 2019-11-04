Colin Kaepernick Fed The Homeless In Oakland For His 32nd Birthday

The former NFL quarterback decided to spend his 32nd birthday feeding the homeless in Oakland, California. According to reports from TMZ, Kaepernick brought out a food truck for those living in Tent City, a large homeless encampment in Oakland. While there, he reportedly paid for every person there who wanted a meal.

Not only did he pay for their meals, though, Colin–along with his girlfriend, Nessa–had some more help up their sleeve. In partnership with Know Your Rights Camp, Kaepernick was walking around handing out backpacks that filled with snacks, socks, air quality masks, shampoo and other crucial resources, according to the outlet.

